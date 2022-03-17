Insider Buying: Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Insider Acquires 5,910 Shares of Stock

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating) insider Michael Baldock bought 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,700 ($22.11) per share, with a total value of £100,470 ($130,650.20).

LON ABC traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,323 ($17.20). The company had a trading volume of 652,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,211. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 179.17. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,145.67 ($14.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($22.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,289.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,490.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.36) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Wednesday.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

