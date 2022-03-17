Insider Buying: Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Acquires $14,900.00 in Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) VP Anthony Laplaca purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.