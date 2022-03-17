Insider Selling: Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Insider Sells $53,135.25 in Stock

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $53,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Avant Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avant Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

