Insider Selling: Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Insider Sells $53,135.25 in Stock

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $53,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23.
Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Avant Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Avant Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
