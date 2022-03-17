Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Chairman Sells $320,100.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

