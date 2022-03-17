Insider Selling: Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,288,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,032. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

