Insider Selling: Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Sells $221,488.02 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $5,111,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 313,720 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $4,236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,512,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

