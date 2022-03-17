Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO Sells $256,004.48 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MMI opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 92.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 153.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

