Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Sells $103,434.10 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.24 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,981,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,302,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

