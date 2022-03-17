Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Sells $103,434.10 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.24 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.25.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.