Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells 5,879 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $5.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,173. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

