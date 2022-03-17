Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Sells 8,224 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $230,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 99,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLDN. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Willdan Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

