Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NSIT opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and have sold 18,500 shares valued at $1,919,475. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

