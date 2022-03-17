Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Inspirato has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.