Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Rosemary Leith Acquires 675 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Rosemary Leith bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,716 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £11,583 ($15,062.42).

ICP stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.40) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,738.50 ($22.61). 401,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,796.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,046.48. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,285 ($16.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,493 ($32.42).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.01) to GBX 2,885 ($37.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($33.09) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

