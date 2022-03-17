International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $127.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,814. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

