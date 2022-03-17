International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INCC stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. International Consolidated Companies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

International Consolidated Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Consolidated Cos., Inc engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F.

