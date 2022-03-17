International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INCC stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. International Consolidated Companies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
International Consolidated Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
