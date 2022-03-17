Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan Buys 20,000 Shares

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

