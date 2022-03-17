Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

KBWR stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $70.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period.

