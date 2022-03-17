Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 339,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.

