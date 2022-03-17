Invesque (TSE:IVQ) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Invesque stock opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.22 million and a PE ratio of -6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.27. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$4.57.
Invesque Company Profile (Get Rating)
