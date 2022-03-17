Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.