Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $202.11 on Thursday. Investors Title has a one year low of $161.55 and a one year high of $248.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.99. The company has a market capitalization of $382.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 173.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 60.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 16.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

