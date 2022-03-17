iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,061 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,215,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.25 and a one year high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

