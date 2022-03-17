iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 360,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,673. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

