iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Gap Down to $45.57

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.57, but opened at $43.36. iShares MSCI China ETF shares last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 233,177 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after buying an additional 145,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,934,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.