iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $94.35.

