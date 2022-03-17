iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,313,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,894,727. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

