iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.53

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.53 and traded as low as $45.83. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF shares last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 1,207,708 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

