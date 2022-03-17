iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up 2.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 440,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,269,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,612. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

