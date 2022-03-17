iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

SUSA stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.84. 4,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,627. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.19.

