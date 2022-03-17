iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $437.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $445.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

