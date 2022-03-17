iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $152.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.17 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

