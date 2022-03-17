iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,932 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 12,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 40,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,244. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

