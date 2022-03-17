Israel Discount Bank Limited (ISDAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1835 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISDAY opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. Israel Discount Bank has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $69.53.

Get Israel Discount Bank alerts:

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Israel Discount Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. is a bank which engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Minute Businesses, Small Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Discount Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Discount Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.