IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,433,552 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,045,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 236,091 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 125,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 656,457 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

