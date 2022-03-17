ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,345,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 684.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

