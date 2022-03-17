IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 310 at Credit Suisse Group

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IWGFF opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. IWG has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Get IWG alerts:

About IWG (Get Rating)

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.