IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in February

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,305,600 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 1,977,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,441.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday.

IWG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 5,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. IWG has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

