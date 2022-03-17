Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE JXN opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

