Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Acquires $24,307,500.00 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Nelson Peltz bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Nelson Peltz acquired 500,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $16,875,000.00.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,321,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,563,000 after buying an additional 918,742 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

