JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE JBGS opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.