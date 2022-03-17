JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of JBS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get JBS alerts:

OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. JBS has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.