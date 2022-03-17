JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Up 10.1%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $47.28. Approximately 939,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 12,890,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,391,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,837 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

