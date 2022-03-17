Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.32) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($55.92) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.57) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,091.43 ($53.20).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE opened at GBX 3,592.50 ($46.72) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £83.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,668.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,703.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($50.18) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.26 ($10,738.96). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.