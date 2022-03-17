Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Infosys in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INFY. Wedbush lifted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

NYSE INFY opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Infosys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Infosys by 2.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,676,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Infosys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

