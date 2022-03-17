Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AIA Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AIA Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

AIA Group stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $54.17.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

