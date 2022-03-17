Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IDEXY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

