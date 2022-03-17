Jeffrey George Miller Acquires 72,180 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 72,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $97,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey George Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,008 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $24,321.44.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jeffrey George Miller sold 2,688 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $5,429.76.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

