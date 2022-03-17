Jennifer Baldock Sells 8,677 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Baldock sold 8,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $427,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SGRY stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 353,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,333. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,580,000 after acquiring an additional 259,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

