JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $13,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $15,660.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $14,310.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.57 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

