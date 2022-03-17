JOYY Inc. (YY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on April 29th

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

JOYY stock traded up $16.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.74. JOYY has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $118.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in JOYY by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in JOYY by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

